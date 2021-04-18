Alcantara allowed four earned runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven in Saturday's win over the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara cruised through the first six innings before surrendering all four runs in the seventh inning. Brandon Belt homered off Alcantara to start the inning and Alcantara only managed one more out before allowing three more baserunners to end his night. The 25-year-old had good command again Saturday, striking out seven without giving up a single walk. This brings his season total to 28 strikeouts and seven walks across 24.2 innings.