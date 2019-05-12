Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Falters in sixth inning
Alcantara (1-4) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday by allowing four runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings. He struck out one and walked two.
Alcantara entered the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1 but gave up back-to-back solo homers and was eventually removed after giving up an RBI single to opposing pitcher Jacob deGrom. The 23-year-old has a 5.11 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 28:23 K:BB over 44 innings and lines up to face the Mets again next weekend.
