Alcantara (9-3) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering two hits over eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The right-hander nearly became the first hurler since Corey Kluber in 2017 to toss back-to-back nine inning complete games, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly elected to hand the ball to closer Tanner Scott in the ninth this time around. Alcantara still continued the dominance that got him named NL Pitcher of the Month for June, and since the beginning of last month he's compiled a stunning 1.62 ERA, 0.79 ERA and 44:8 K:BB through 55.2 innings, averaging nearly eight innings an outing.