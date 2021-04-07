Alcantara (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings as the Marlins fell 4-2 to the Cardinals. He struck out 10.

The right-hander has come firing out of the gate, delivering two straight quality starts with a 17:4 K:BB in 12 innings to begin the season, but Alcantara doesn't have a victory to show for it. He'll look for win no. 1 in his next outing, set for Sunday on the road against the Mets.