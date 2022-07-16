Alcantara (9-4) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 2-1 by the Phillies, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over eight innings. He struck out 12.

The right-hander delivered his usual throwback performance, lasting at least seven innings for an incredible 13th straight start on an efficient 106 pitches (75 strikes), and Alcantara took a shutout into the seventh inning before finally stumbling. Unfortunately, the Miami offense gave him almost no support. Alcantara boasts a 1.31 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 92:17 K:BB through 102.2 innings over that 13-outing stretch as he heads into his second All-Star Game appearance, and potentially the start for the NL squad.