Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans eight in loss
Alcantara (4-12) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were shut out 5-0 by the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander served up a three-run homer to Aristides Aquino in the first inning, dooming him to his sixth straight losing decision thanks to another ineffectual performance from the Miami offense. Alcantara hasn't recorded a win since June 21, but Wednesday's outing was the first time he hasn't walked multiple batters since June 27. He'll carry a 4.22 ERA and 116:72 K:BB through 155.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
