Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans seven in Friday's no-decision

Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander produced his third straight quality start in July and MLB-leading 15th of the season on 104 pitches (60 strikes), but he left the mound with the score tied 1-1. Over 21 innings this month, Alcantara has delivered a 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB, and with the Marlins firmly in playoff contention, the odds of him being dealt at the trade deadline are dwindling. Alcantara will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Houston.