Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans seven in Sunday's win

Alcantara (5-4) earned the win against the Rays on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings.

It was another strong effort out of Alcantara, with his lone blemish being an RBI single that he gave up to Yandy Diaz in the third inning. Alcantara tossed 58 strikes on 90 pitches while generating 11 whiffs, and his seven strikeouts matched a season high that he set against the White Sox on April 1. He's logged quality starts in back-to-back outings and now sits at a 4.33 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 89.1 innings this season. He's also up to 57 career wins with the Marlins, which is third-most in franchise history behind Ricky Nolasco (81) and southpaw Dontrelle Willis (68). Alcantara is slated to start next weekend on the road against the Pirates.