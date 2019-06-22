Alcantara (4-6) picked up the win after surrendering one run on eight hits and four walks while striking out six over 7.2 innings Friday against the Phillies.

Alcantara dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases, but he managed to work himself out of trouble for the most part, with his long lone allowed coming in the third inning. The 23-year-old right-hander nearly made it through eight full innings, but he was yanked with two outs in the seventh with 112 pitches (75 strikes). Despite owning a losing record, Alcantara has posted a 3.51 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 89.2 innings.