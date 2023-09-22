Alcantara (forearm) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four across four scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alcantara put up an impressive stat line, but more importantly, he managed to throw 51 pitches while mixing in all of his offerings. He also topped out at 98.3 mph. The next step for Alcantara is unclear, though he could take one turn through the rotation before the regular season comes to a close.