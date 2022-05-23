Alcantara (4-2) yielded three unearned runs on six hits and two walks over nine innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Atlanta.

Alcantara allowed one run in the fifth and two in the ninth but wasn't charged with any due to errors. He set new season highs with 115 pitches, seven punchouts, and 25 swinging strikes. The 26-year-old righty has given up two runs over 24 innings in his last three outings, dropping his season ERA to 2.11 through 59.2 frames. Alcantara will look to keep the momentum rolling in Atlanta next weekend.