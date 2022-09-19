Alcantara (13-8) allowed one run on seven hits and a walk in a complete-game win over Washington on Sunday. He struck out seven batters.

Alcantara continued his push for the NL Cy Young with yet another terrific performance Sunday. The lone run against him came during the fourth inning on Luis Garcia's double-play groundout. The 27-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 2.37 across a league-leading 212.2 innings. Alcantara has thrown three complete games since the start of August, posting a 3.27 ERA with a 50:10 K:BB through nine starts during that stretch. He's lined up for a rematch with the Nationals at home next week.