Alcantara (2-4) twirled a shutout Sunday, yielding one walks and two hits while striking out eight in a win over the Mets.

Alcantara was absolutely dynamite Sunday, forcing three double plays before the Mets could get any momentum against him. He needed just 89 pitches to finish off the game, striking out a season-high eight batters in the process. The 23-year-old righty dropped his ERA to 4.25 in 53 innings this season. Alcantara will look to ride this momentum in Washington on Saturday.