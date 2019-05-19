Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fires two-hit shutout
Alcantara (2-4) twirled a shutout Sunday, yielding one walks and two hits while striking out eight in a win over the Mets.
Alcantara was absolutely dynamite Sunday, forcing three double plays before the Mets could get any momentum against him. He needed just 89 pitches to finish off the game, striking out a season-high eight batters in the process. The 23-year-old righty dropped his ERA to 4.25 in 53 innings this season. Alcantara will look to ride this momentum in Washington on Saturday.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Falters in sixth inning•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Walks six in shaky start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hit hard by Indians•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Looks sharp versus Indians•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Surrenders five earned•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Handed first loss of 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...