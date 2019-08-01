Alcantara (4-10) gave up seven runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five through 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Twins on Wednesday.

Alcantara pitched three scoreless innings, but was blasted for three home runs and hung with the loss. The 23-year-old has a 6.97 ERA in five July starts. Overall, Alcantara has a 4.54 ERA and a 6.51 K/9 through 21 starts this season. Alcantara will make his next start Monday against the Mets at Citi Field.