Alcantara (13-10) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.

Alcantara put the Marlins in a large hole early, with four of the six runs he gave up through the first three innings coming on home runs from Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Brett Baty. It's the fourth time this season (and second time since the All-Star break) that Alcantara has given up three home runs in a start, and it was the fourth time this year that he's given up at least seven earned runs in an outing. He has an 0-4 record over his last six starts with a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 36.1 innings. Alcantara will look to get back on track next week against the Diamondbacks, the first of what projects to be a two-start week for the 31-year-old right-hander.