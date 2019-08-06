Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up two runs in no-decision
Alcantara gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four through five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.
Alcantara gave up two runs in the first inning but settled down, allowing one hit through his next four frames. The 23-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with 93 strikeouts this season, but he has posted a 7.21 ERA since the All-Star break. Alcantara will make his next start Saturday against the Braves at Marlins Park.
