Alcantara (3-5) allowed one unearned run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in eight innings. He earned the win Sunday versus Pittsburgh.

Adam Frazier got aboard on an error and came around to score on a Colin Moran double in the first inning, but that was all Alcantara would surrender. The right-hander bounced back well after a rough turn versus Toronto on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has a 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 74:22 K:BB across 79 innings this year. He lines up to face Atlanta in next weekend's series.