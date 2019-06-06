Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Goes seven strong
Alcantara (3-5) allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers.
Alcantara held the Brewers to just one extra-base hit in the contest -- an RBI double by Orlando Arcia in the second inning -- and otherwise limited self-inflicted damage. Most importantly, he handed out only one free pass after surrendering multiple walks in six of his last seven starts. He backed up the improved control by starting 14 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike. Despite the strong effort, Alcantara still has a troubling 46:32 K:BB across 71 innings for the campaign, though his 3.80 ERA and 1.35 WHIP are respectable. He'll look to turn in another strong start in his next appearance, which is currently scheduled for Monday against St. Louis.
