Alcantara (1-1) took the loss after surrendering six runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Friday against the Phillies.

Alcantara made it through the first two frames unscathed, but he fell apart in the third inning, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk. After giving up just two runs over his first 12 innings of the 2019 campaign, the 23-year-old took a definite step back in his third start of the year. He'll aim to get back on track against the Cubs on Wednesday.