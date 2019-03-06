Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Having trouble finding plate
Alcantara tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Tuesdays' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out three.
Facing a starting lineup featuring only two likely Mets starters in Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto, Alcantara threw more balls than strikes (30-29) on the day but still escaped any real damage. The 23-year-old right-hander has a rough 9:8 K:BB through 7.2 innings to begin the spring after posting a 6.1 BB/9 over 34 innings for the Marlins last season, and if Alcantara can't sharpen his control over the next few weeks, a return trip to Triple-A New Orleans rather than a spot in the Opening Day rotation seems likely.
