Alcantara (1-3) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Indians.

Alcantara wasn't helped by his defense but also made mistakes of his own, with all four of his earned runs coming as a result of homers. He also continued to struggle with his command and has just a 22:15 K:BB across 33.1 innings for the campaign. As a result, he has now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his past four outings.