Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hits DL with infection
Alcantara was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right axillary infection, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara will miss at least one start due to this ailment, but he could be able to return before the All-Star break depending on the severity of this issue. Expect an update on his status once the team establishes a timetable for his activation.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Likely to start Thursday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Wins first MLB start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Starts Friday against Mets•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Set to start Friday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Cruises through seven innings Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Sent back to minors camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...