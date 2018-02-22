Alcantara is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With Dan Straily and Jose Urena sitting as the only two locks to open the season in Miami's rotation, Alcantara will join around 10 others in auditioning for one of the remaining three spots. The electric right-hander was one of the two headliners acquired by the Marlins in exchange for Marcell Ozuna earlier in the offseason. He made his major-league debut with the Cardinals in 2017 as a reliever, posting a 4.32 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 8.1 innings of work. That said, he worked primarily as a starter with Double-A Springfield prior to his promotion, and assuming he sticks in that role this season, he'll likely require more seasoning in the minors before joining the Marlins' rotation.