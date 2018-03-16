Alcantara appears in line to break camp in the big-league rotation, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

As Mish notes, Alcantara's schedule lines up for him to start the fourth game of the regular season. This is a big deal, as Miami won't need a fifth starter right away, so for Alcantara to be in line to be the No. 4 starter means that he is clearly ahead of those left competing for the final spot in the rotation. He has a 2.25 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 12 innings this spring, but is probably not quite ready to quality big-league starter. Throwing strikes was a big issue for him last year, and while his fastball and changeup each has the potential to be a monster pitch, his slider lags behind as a clear third pitch. He has more upside than any Marlins starter, as he can touch triple digits with his fastball, so he is worth a flyer in NL-only leagues and deep mixed leagues now that it seems he has the inside track on a rotation spot.