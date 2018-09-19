Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Issues too many free passes
Alcantara (2-1) gave up three runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three in four innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He took the loss.
He was actually quite fortunate to only give up the three runs in four frames, given that he allowed 12 baserunners. Alcantara has been oddly effective in a small samples size in the big-league rotation, boasting a 2.35 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 23 innings (four starts). However, his 17:16 K:BB over that span signals that his run prevention is wholly unsustainable. He lines up for two starts next week, Monday in Washington and Sunday on the road against the Mets.
