Alcantara was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara had been scheduled to start Wednesday in Washington. The Marlins have yet to announce who will start in his place. Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible Alcantara's next start is merely delayed by two days, though he could also wind up missing a turn or two in the rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Short start versus Phillies•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Short outing against Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Stifles Atlanta in win•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Starting Saturday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Charged with loss Sunday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Settles for no-decision•