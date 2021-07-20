Alcantara was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara had been scheduled to start Wednesday in Washington. The Marlins have yet to announce who will start in his place. Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible Alcantara's next start is merely delayed by two days, though he could also wind up missing a turn or two in the rotation.

