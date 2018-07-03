Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Likely to start Thursday
Alcantara is expected to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
With Dan Straily having returned from a five-game suspension Sunday and Jose Urena (shoulder) due to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Wednesday against the Rays, the Marlins have only one spot available for the three new starters -- Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez -- that entered the rotation last week. Alcantara, the club's top pitching prospect, seems to have the edge on the No. 5 gig after acquitting himself well in his team debut June 29, covering five innings and giving up one run on three hits and five walks. The 22-year-old will likely need to show improved control in his subsequent outings before entrenching himself in the rotation, but his mid-to-upper-90s fastball and improving changeup make his long-term ceiling higher than any of Miami 's other starters.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Wins first MLB start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Starts Friday against Mets•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Set to start Friday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Cruises through seven innings Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Sent back to minors camp•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Stumbles in Friday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...