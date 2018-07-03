Alcantara is expected to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

With Dan Straily having returned from a five-game suspension Sunday and Jose Urena (shoulder) due to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Wednesday against the Rays, the Marlins have only one spot available for the three new starters -- Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez -- that entered the rotation last week. Alcantara, the club's top pitching prospect, seems to have the edge on the No. 5 gig after acquitting himself well in his team debut June 29, covering five innings and giving up one run on three hits and five walks. The 22-year-old will likely need to show improved control in his subsequent outings before entrenching himself in the rotation, but his mid-to-upper-90s fastball and improving changeup make his long-term ceiling higher than any of Miami 's other starters.