Alcantara (11-6) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

By all measures, Alcantara's first tangle with the Dodgers in 2022 was his worst start of the year. The six runs and 10 hits were season highs for the right-hander, who also failed to complete five innings for the first time all season. He's now allowed at least four runs in three of his last five outings, though he kept runs off the board in the other two in that stretch. The Marlins' ace has a 2.19 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 157:44 K:BB through 176.2 innings through 25 starts this season. He'll look to shake off this dud next weekend in a home rematch against the Dodgers.