Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Longer rehab start on tap
Alcantara (infection) is scheduled to throw 75 pitches in a rehab start for High-A Jupiter on Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
He will ramp up his workload after throwing two innings in a rehab start for Jupiter on Monday. Alcantara has to build up his workload after hitting the disabled list with an axillary infection on July 3. Once healthy, he could rejoin the big-league rotation.
