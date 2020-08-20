Manager Don Mattingly said Alcantara looked "really good" in his simulated game Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The skipper added that Alcantara -- who threw around 50 pitches -- is "moving in the right direction," though he didn't offer up a specific timetable for his return. Alcantara has been sidelined all month after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of July.
