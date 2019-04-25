Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Looks sharp versus Indians
Alcantara allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks in a no-decision against the Indians on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was in line for the loss when he departed, but the Marlins tied the game in the eighth. Despite the no-decision and few strikeouts, this was Alcantara's best outing since March 31. Coming into Wednesday, he had yielded 11 runs in his last 11 innings, but this start lowered his ERA to 4.50. He is also 1-2 with a 1.50 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 28 innings across five starts. His next scheduled start is Tuesday at home once again against the Indians.
