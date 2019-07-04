Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Loses second straight versus Nats
Alcantara (4-8) allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The right-hander allowed just a two-run homer, but that was enough for the Nationals, as the Marlins supported Alcantara with just one late run. This was much better than his last start against the Nationals, where he yielded six runs in six innings, but it's still Alcantara's second straight loss. He is 4-7 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 101.1 innings this season.
