Alcantara (infection) began a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Monday, tossing two innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one in the affiliate's 12-11 win over Fort Myers.

Alcantara resumed throwing shortly after the All-Star break and is building his arm back up again now that he has recovered from the right axillary infection that forced him to the 10-day disabled list July 3. Prior to being shut down, Alcantara had settled into a spot in the Miami rotation, but it's unclear if he'll stick around with the big club once he's activated. The right-hander tossed 47 pitches Monday, so he'll likely require one or two more rehab outings before he's ready to handle a starter's workload.