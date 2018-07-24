Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Makes rehab start
Alcantara (infection) began a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Monday, tossing two innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one in the affiliate's 12-11 win over Fort Myers.
Alcantara resumed throwing shortly after the All-Star break and is building his arm back up again now that he has recovered from the right axillary infection that forced him to the 10-day disabled list July 3. Prior to being shut down, Alcantara had settled into a spot in the Miami rotation, but it's unclear if he'll stick around with the big club once he's activated. The right-hander tossed 47 pitches Monday, so he'll likely require one or two more rehab outings before he's ready to handle a starter's workload.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Begins throwing program•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hits DL with infection•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Likely to start Thursday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Wins first MLB start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Starts Friday against Mets•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Set to start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start