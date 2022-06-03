Alcantara (6-2) earned the victory, striking out eight in seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 3-0 win Thursday over San Francisco.

The Giants had runners on first and second with one out in the first inning but Alcantara pitched out of the jam. He never again was under duress as he dominated his final six frames. Over his last five starts, he has pitched seven innings or more and allowed one earned run or fewer each time, compiling a 0.69 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB in 39 innings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Washington.