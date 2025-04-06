Alcantara won't start as scheduled Sunday against Atlanta after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The right-hander had given up four earned runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings through two starts this season, but his next turn through the rotation will be pushed back due to the rainout Sunday. Alcantara is likely to take the mound for Monday's series opener against the Mets in New York.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Picks up victory•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: No-decision on Opening Day•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Final tune-up on back field Friday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Building up pitch count•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Skipper says no innings limit•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hasn't been informed of limits•