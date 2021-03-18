Alcantara has been named the Opening Day starter for the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara struck out nine batters during Wednesday's spring game, and manager Don Mattingly officially named Alcantara the starter for the team's April 1 matchup against the Rays. The right-hander has allowed two unearned runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out 19 over 12.2 innings during four spring starts.