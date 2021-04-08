Alcantara's next start has been pushed back one day to Monday instead of Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins are off on Friday, and instead of keeping Alcantara and the rest of the rotation on schedule, they'll use that day off to give them an extra day of rest. They haven't announced Sunday's starter, but De Nicola suggests that it could be either Braxton Garrett or Daniel Castano, both of whom are at the Marlins' alternate training site.
