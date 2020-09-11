Alcantara pitched six innings against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara wasn't particularly sharp in the performance, but he was also the victim of poor fielding as half of the runs he allowed were unearned. The right-hander made it through six frames for the third time in his four starts and reached the 100-pitch mark for the second straight outing. He departed in line for his second loss but managed to escape with a no-decision when the Marlins offense pushed through in the final two frames for a comeback win. Alcantara will next toe the mound Tuesday in a home start against Boston.