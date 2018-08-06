Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Optioned to Triple-A
Alcantara (infection) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara missed over a month with a right axillary infection. He had been rehabbing with High-A Jupiter but won't end up back in the big leagues now that he's healthy. He could certainly return to Miami at some point down the stretch once he puts together a few good starts at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Longer rehab start on tap•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Makes rehab start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Begins throwing program•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Hits DL with infection•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Likely to start Thursday•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Wins first MLB start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...