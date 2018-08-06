Alcantara (infection) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara missed over a month with a right axillary infection. He had been rehabbing with High-A Jupiter but won't end up back in the big leagues now that he's healthy. He could certainly return to Miami at some point down the stretch once he puts together a few good starts at the Triple-A level.

More News
Our Latest Stories