Alcantara (2-3) tossed seven innings and took the loss Sunday, yielding one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in the loss to the Mets.

Alcantara turned in the best outing of his career Sunday, including a career-high 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately, Noah Syndergaard completely shut down Miami, throwing a complete game shutout. The rookie righty ends the 2018 season with a 3.44 ERA across 34 innings.