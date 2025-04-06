Alcantara won't start Monday against the Mets following Sunday's postponement since he's set to be placed on the paternity list, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander appeared set to start Monday in Queens after Sunday's matchup with Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather, but he'll instead step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. Alcantara should be back with the Marlins to pitch Friday versus the Nationals at home.