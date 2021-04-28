Alcantara (1-2) earned the win Wednesday at Milwaukee after allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and zero walks across seven innings.

The 25-year-old surrendered a two-run homer to Kolten Wong during the third inning Wednesday, but he otherwise kept the Brewers off the board to record his first victory of 2021. Alcantara has a 3.19 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 36.2 innings this season, and he lines up for a matchup with the Diamondbacks next week.