Alcantara pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits and three walks in the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

The only blemish on Alcantara's line came in the bottom of the third inning when Alek Thomas took him deep for a solo shot. Overall, the 26-year-old has rebounded well after a tough five-run outing against the Mariners on May 1, surrendering three runs over 11.2 innings while striking out 11 in his last two starts. Alcantara will carry a 2.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 37 punchouts into his next outing, which tentatively lines up to be Tuesday versus the Nationals.