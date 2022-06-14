Alcantara allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 7.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies.

Alcantara continues to eat innings -- he's completed at least seven frames in his last seven starts. He was probably left in a little too long Monday, as he walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning before getting a double play. Steven Okert then allowed the tying to run to score, making this the first time since since May 6 that Alcantara has allowed multiple earned runs. The Marlins' ace has a 1.68 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB across 91.1 innings in 13 starts overall. He's projected for a road start versus the Mets this weekend.