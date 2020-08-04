Alcantara was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.
Alcantara is among the many Miami players who tested positive for COVID-19 amid a team-wide outbreak. Alcantara previously submitted a dominant outing in his season debut in Philadelphia last Friday, covering 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while whiffing seven.
