Alcantara is among the 15 Miami players who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 amid a team-wide outbreak, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Along with Alcantara, Garrett Cooper, Jose Urena, Miguel Rojas, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro are the other known players to have tested positive for the coronavirus since the team's season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend. Major League Baseball has since cancelled all Marlins games this week, but Alcantara can't be considered a lock to be cleared to play when Miami returns to action Aug. 4 versus the Phillies. Alcantara previously submitted a dominant outing in his season debut in Philadelphia last Friday, covering 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while whiffing seven.