Alcantara (14-8) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over eight innings against the Nationals. He struck out 11.

Alcantara's only blemish came from a solo homer from first baseman Joey Meneses to open the scoring with two outs in the first inning. In his last 11 games, the righty has posted a seemingly uneventful 3.30 ERA over 76.1 innings but allowed four runs or more four times and one run or fewer five times during that stretch. The 27-year-old has been particularly stifling at home, with a 9-4 record and 1.64 ERA over 121 innings compared to a 5-4 record and 3.16 ERA over 99.2 innings on the road.