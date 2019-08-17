Alcantara (4-11) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over seven innings.

After not allowing a home run in three of his last four appearances, Alcantara served up a two-run shot to Ryan McMahon in the second inning. Luckily, that was the only damage of the night for the right-hander, who pitched surprisingly well at home-run happy Coors Field. The bad news is that his offense got shut out, continuing Alcantara's misfortune as the pitcher with the lowest run support throughout the majors. On the bright side, the 23-year-old leads the majors with double plays induced, raising his season total to 20 after recording one in the second inning. Alcantara now owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP AND 101:69 K:BB and will head to Atlanta for a divisional showdown with the Braves on Thursday.