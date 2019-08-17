Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Posts quality start in loss
Alcantara (4-11) was charged with the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over seven innings.
After not allowing a home run in three of his last four appearances, Alcantara served up a two-run shot to Ryan McMahon in the second inning. Luckily, that was the only damage of the night for the right-hander, who pitched surprisingly well at home-run happy Coors Field. The bad news is that his offense got shut out, continuing Alcantara's misfortune as the pitcher with the lowest run support throughout the majors. On the bright side, the 23-year-old leads the majors with double plays induced, raising his season total to 20 after recording one in the second inning. Alcantara now owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP AND 101:69 K:BB and will head to Atlanta for a divisional showdown with the Braves on Thursday.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Another no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up seven runs•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Allows six runs to Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes third straight loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...