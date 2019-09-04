Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Posts seven K's in no-decision
Alcantara allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old continues to rack up the strikeouts, as he's punched out 22 hitters in his last 20 innings, but he has lost his last six decisions and hasn't won a game since June 21. Alcantara is hit or miss in the ERA department as well, so owners deploying him really are just counting on strikeouts, and even so, his strikeout rate has only increased recently. He is 4-12 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 162.2 innings this season. Alcantara will take the mound again Sunday at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans eight in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Whiffs seven•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Another no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up seven runs•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...