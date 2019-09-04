Alcantara allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old continues to rack up the strikeouts, as he's punched out 22 hitters in his last 20 innings, but he has lost his last six decisions and hasn't won a game since June 21. Alcantara is hit or miss in the ERA department as well, so owners deploying him really are just counting on strikeouts, and even so, his strikeout rate has only increased recently. He is 4-12 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 162.2 innings this season. Alcantara will take the mound again Sunday at home against the Royals.