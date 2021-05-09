Alcantara allowed one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings Sunday versus Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.

Alcantara's only big mistake was a fourth-inning solo home run from Milwaukee slugger Daniel Vogelbach. Through eight outings, Alcantara has racked up six quality starts. He remains at 1-2 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB in 49.2 innings this season. Miami's ace tentatively lines up for a tough matchup with the Dodgers next weekend.